Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Viral photo: Coal miner takes son to Blue-White Game in Pikeville

Coal miner and family
Coal miner and family(UK Head Basketball Coach John Calipari Facebook)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A picture from this weekend’s University of Kentucky Blue-White Game in Pikeville is going viral.

In the photo, it shows a coal miner coming straight from work to the game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday.

It caught the attention of UK Head Basketball Coach John Calipari, who posted it on his Facebook page Monday morning.

In the post, Coach Cal shared his family’s beginnings in the coal industry and said he would provide VIP tickets to the man and his son at a home game at Rupp Arena.

How awesome is that?

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Anderson's family want to make changes to the law after they were forced to wait days...
Missing Michigan man found dead in Tennessee, family seeking justice, reform
Firefly Bar & Restaurant at 20 N. St. Clair Street in Toledo
Toledo’s Firefly Bar & Restaurant closes doors, completes sale to new owners
Kathleen Mossing's family say firefighters found high levels of carbon monoxide in the home.
Woman and dog die from carbon monoxide poisoning according to family
Barnett was transported to UTMC by Life Squad where he was pronounced dead, according to the...
Juvenile arrested in July homicide
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

Latest News

Whaley says the tour is in response to her opponent, Governor Mike DeWine, declining multiple...
Nan Whaley stops in Toledo for The Debates Ohio Deserves
The Culver's in Findlay is like any other on the outside, and when you're going through the...
A culture of inclusivity at a local Culver's
Moment of Science: Fall Color
Using signs of positivity to counter controversial sign
Using signs of positivity to counter controversial sign
Using signs of positivity to counter controversial sign
Using signs of positivity to counter controversial sign