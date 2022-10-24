Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped psychiatric hospital

Authorities are searching for a man who escaped a psychiatric hospital in Virginia.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Virginia State Police are looking for a man who escaped a psychiatric hospital in Williamsburg, Virginia, early Monday morning.

Police believe 32-year-old Christopher Feagin – who also goes by Michael Lee Malone or Christopher Feagih – escaped Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg around 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 24.

He does not have a last known address but was arrested in August by Virginia Beach Police.

Officials say he also has ties to Lexington, S.C.

Feagin is a white male, described as 5′9,″ weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and many tattoos. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray shirt and a gray sweater.

Anyone with information on Feagin’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Anderson's family want to make changes to the law after they were forced to wait days...
Missing Michigan man found dead in Tennessee, family seeking justice, reform
Firefly Bar & Restaurant at 20 N. St. Clair Street in Toledo
Toledo’s Firefly Bar & Restaurant closes doors, completes sale to new owners
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Friends of Maumee murder-suicide victim celebrate her life, raise awareness against domestic violence
Trick or Treat times and dates for NW Ohio and SE Michigan
Barnett was transported to UTMC by Life Squad where he was pronounced dead, according to the...
Juvenile arrested in July homicide

Latest News

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West dropped by talent agency, documentary on him scrapped
About 150 students from three local districts are part of it every week
Local program provides free tutoring to about 150 kids every week
Record RSV cases come amid an early increase in seasonal flu activity.
What’s behind worrying RSV surge in US children’s hospitals?