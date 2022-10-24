Waterville City Council set to hold final meeting Monday for the proposed amphitheater project

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) -Discussions continue over the controversial concert venue that was proposed for the city of Waterville. City council is expecting yet another full house at Monday night’s public hearing. The meeting will come after months of debate, and it’s clear people are passionate about the proposal.

“I could see why people would be on the fence,” said Waterville resident Ashley Vogt.

The idea came from hunter Brucks who is a country singer from Maybee, Michigan. He’s also in the business of designing, constructing, and managing outdoor amphitheaters.

“It’s going to draw more crowds, more people, more traffic, and more busyness,” Vogt said.

“I think it would be a good time around here,” said another Waterville resident, Rich Henning.

The concert venue would hold more than 9,000 people, something that sounds concerning to some citizens.

“It kind of takes away from the country atmosphere that people are looking for out here. They don’t necessarily want to bring the city life out into the country and it feels like they’re kind of invading on that and people are trying to move away from that,” said Vogt.

Others seem to think it would be a great thing for Waterville.

“It’s time to get with the future,” said Henning. “Future brings money to downtown so helps the businesses.”

Either way, Monday’s meeting is set to be the last public gathering on the proposal and city leaders are hoping to get a final vote.

The meeting is planned for Monday, October 24 at 6 p.m. inside the Waterville Primary School.

