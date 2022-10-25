Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

100-year-old veteran lays wreath at World War II memorial

Billie Engel served as an instructor, teaching servicemen about the B-25 bomber.
Billie Engel, WWII Veteran
Billie Engel, WWII Veteran(DC Bureau)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - World War II veteran Billy Engel had a rockstar moment during a very special trip to the American capital.

“It feels great,” said Engel. “It shakes me up a bit.” Engel, who turns 101 next month, marked her time during the war by laying a patriotic wreath at the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC.

It was near the fountain with the words inscribed, “here we mark the price of freedom.”

“I never dreamed in my wildest dreams that this could happen to me,” said Engel. “The attention. The pictures.”

Engel lives in Cincinnati. At the age of 22, she worked as an instructor during the war, teaching servicemen the hydraulic system of the B-25 bomber.

“I had been a first grade teacher before that and I decided I wanted to do something else, and they were looking for people who knew how to teach and they would teach you what to teach,” said Engel.

Engel says her time during World War II is one she’s proud of, and her experience at the World War II Memorial is one she will always cherish.

Engel, along with 87 other veterans from Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky, visited the Lincoln, Korean, and Vietnam War memorials and Arlington National Cemetery during their visit.

This is the fourth and final honor flight for the tri-state area for this year before flights start again next year in April.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Anderson's family want to make changes to the law after they were forced to wait days...
Missing Michigan man found dead in Tennessee, family seeking justice, reform
Firefly Bar & Restaurant at 20 N. St. Clair Street in Toledo
Toledo’s Firefly Bar & Restaurant closes doors, completes sale to new owners
Kathleen Mossing's family say firefighters found high levels of carbon monoxide in the home.
Woman and dog die from carbon monoxide poisoning according to family
Perrysburg City Council considering downtown DORA
Perrysburg hosts adult Halloween event
Barnett was transported to UTMC by Life Squad where he was pronounced dead, according to the...
Juvenile arrested in July homicide

Latest News

Pro-life organization issues letter against local city council ordinance
Ohio Right to Life issues letter against proposed Bowling Green City Council ordinance
Bowling Green City Council has proposed an ordinance that would expand its anti-discrimination...
Ohio Right to Life issues letter against proposed Bowling Green City Council ordinance
Kanye West’s talent agency, CAA, also dropped him, and the MRC studio announced Monday that it...
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks
The college prep school just received a state-of-the-art 3-D Anatomy Table.
Building Better Schools: Notre Dame Academy celebrates major donation
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Woman testifies Harvey Weinstein rape filled her with guilt