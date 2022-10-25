10/25: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
70s today... cooler, rainy and breezy tomorrow
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
What goes up, must come down... and we’re at the top of the temperature roller coaster once more. Scattered showers will roll in later this evening, and continue Wednesday as a low rolls right through northwest Ohio. Winds will shift from southwest to northwest, with temps peaking in the upper-50s and falling through the afternoon. Rain totals won’t be much more than a quarter-inch along/east of I-75, higher west. Patchy frost is possible Thursday morning, as highs slowly warm back into the 60s as we approach Halloween next week.
