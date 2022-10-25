Birthday Club
10/25: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

70s today... cooler, rainy and breezy tomorrow
One last day of warmth, before the rain and fall chill roll back in. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
What goes up, must come down... and we’re at the top of the temperature roller coaster once more. Scattered showers will roll in later this evening, and continue Wednesday as a low rolls right through northwest Ohio. Winds will shift from southwest to northwest, with temps peaking in the upper-50s and falling through the afternoon. Rain totals won’t be much more than a quarter-inch along/east of I-75, higher west. Patchy frost is possible Thursday morning, as highs slowly warm back into the 60s as we approach Halloween next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

