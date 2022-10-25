10/25/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Rain showers likely, mild, lows in the upper 50s. WEDNESDAY: Rain showers likely in the morning, drying out in the afternoon, some evening sunshine possible, breezy and becoming cooler with temps dropping from the upper 50s into the lower 50s. THURSDAY: Patchy AM frost, partly cloudy and cool, highs in the lower 50s.

