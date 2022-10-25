BGSU announces plans to name new director of athletics

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University will name its 15th director of athletics on Tuesday.

According to BGSU officials, President Rodney K. Rogers will introduce the new director during a live event at 10:30 a.m. in the Stroh Center.

The university will also provide a live stream of the announcement as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.