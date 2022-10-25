Building Better Schools: Notre Dame Academy celebrates major donation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Notre Dame Academy is preparing its students for the medical field, and a massive donation just made that goal more attainable.

The college prep school just received a state-of-the-art 3-D Anatomy Table.

The science department described the table as a digital cadaver that’s bringing textbook lessons to life.

“It’s really exciting for me because when the students get excited, I get excited. I’m just hearing them as they’re working around the table dialoguing about science, and you hear ‘ooh and ahh’,” Chris Chapman said.

Chapman has been a science teacher at Notre Dame Academy for 18 years.

The capabilities of this digital cadaver are endless in understanding the mysteries of the human body. While not every student wants to go into the medical field, all students can apply the lessons they learn.

Notre Dame Academy senior Jordan Tracy he’s learning a lot of significant information thanks to the table.

“As a varsity track and field athlete, I am very prone to injury, and I have experienced a lot of different injuries. So I’m learning about different parts of the body, especially how blood and muscle tissue works is really significant to me,” Tracy said.

Other students are hoping this table gives them an edge following High School.

Senior Julia Nester said the new equipment is helping her with her aspirations of becoming a veterinarian.

“I want to be a vet, so it is helping me apply human anatomy to animal anatomy and physiology,” she said.

The table is a gift of a lifetime that will be enjoyed by generations of eagles to come.

