City of Toledo holds open house for Schneider Park Revitalization Project

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo Division of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services is giving locals a sneak peek at the plans to redesign and renovate Schneider Park.

The open house will take place on Wednesday at 5 p.m. inside the Heatherdowns Branch Library located on 3265 Glanzman Rd.

The project will revitalize Schneider Park, located on 2706 Schneider Road. The plan for expansion will include enhancements to the city’s only public soccer fields and become an inclusive recreation complex for all abilities.

