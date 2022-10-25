Findlay’s Culver’s inspires inclusivity through new hires with disabilities

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - This Culver’s is like any other on the outside, and when you’re going through the drive-thru, you may not notice what some consider what’s happening here to be truly inspiring.

Among the inspiration is employee Kris Depuy,61, whose presence is the physical embodiment of inclusivity in the workplace.

Like many others, Depuy found herself seeking work after her job was eliminated during the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

“And I said, ' Hey, I need to get out of the house, you know. I need a job, you know. I don’t want just to stay home,” she said.

Depuy’s job search was met with several challenges as she’s visually impaired. She has retinitis pigmentosa, which caused her vision to deteriorate after the age of 30. By the time she was 47, Depuy was legally blind.

She said she had 14 interviews, and the aftermath of each was unpromising.

“… but at each interview, I heard the same story, ‘well, we’re sorry, but we just don’t think we have anything you can do”.

After hearing several no’s Depuy decided to apply at Culver’s.

Danielle Doxey, co-owner of Findlay’s Culver’s, said Depuy’s personality was too bright to ignore.

“After interviewing her, her personality is fantastic. And so, we worked with her and her job coach, and we really thought about where’s something that would work for her? Something that would work for her and for us?” Depuy said.

Doxey decided that Depuy could be a good fit for working “set,” meaning she could set the meals on trays and orders in the bag.

This proposition came as a surprise to Depuy.

“ I thought, ‘wow, how am I going to do that? Don’t they remember I’m blind?” Depuy said.

As she reflected on the job offer, Depuy said she was reminded of darker days amid her diagnosis.

“… that was a very, very hard time in my life. I got very depressed and, unfortunately, attempted to kill myself because I didn’t think I could live like that. I thought, ‘wow, how come somebody live blind?’ but thankfully, I wasn’t successful. At that point then, I thought, ‘ok God, if you let me live for a reason, so now you’re going to have to help me,” she said.

And help is what she receives as the kitchen staff in Culver’s read-off tickets and tells Depuy which chutes to select from. She then counts to the correct chute with her hands.

"Everything's organized in the same spot for her. So, we have, like, the sauces are in the same spot. So, she's memorized where all the sauces are,"

Depuy then hands the order to a runner like Gavin Beach.

“We also take out the trash, sometimes sweep. We water the plants only on occasional days,” he said.

Beach is employed at Culver’s through a 10-week internship program called Project Life. The program is organized by Blanchard Valley Center and the Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

“It’s a great partnership. I’ve been in a lot of restaurants in my career, and there’s nothing like this place,” Beach said.

Owners said whether it’s temporary or long-term, there’s a place at Culver’s for everyone.

“You know, I would just encourage other employers to give people with disabilities a chance. The majority of us, I’m sure, want to work, and we want to be contributing to society,” Depuy said.

To learn more about the Blanchard Valley Center, visit the organization’s website.

