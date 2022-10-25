Man sentenced in robbery that led to shooting and car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo man was sentenced on Tuesday for a robbery that led to a shooting and car crash in January.

According to court documents, Isaiah Phillips was sentenced to serve at least six years but could serve up to 10 after entering a plea deal.

Philips was found guilty of robbery with a firearm specification. He was originally charged with aggravated robbery with specification and two separate charges of felonious assault with the specification.

The Toledo Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the parking lot of Encore Nightclub located on 2114 W. Alexis Road.

When police arrived on the scene, just after 2 a.m., they found one person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim stated that while at the Encore Night Club on Jan. 15, the defendant did point a handgun and demanded money from him. The victim further stated that he was robbed of $180 and a necklace with an estimated value of $4,000 was “forcibly removed” from his neck.

Moments following the shooting, officers were called out to a car that crashed into the side of Whitmer High School.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.