October 25th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warm today with morning sunshine followed by more clouds for the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s once again. Showers are likely tonight and a few light showers are possible on Wednesday. Rain amounts are expected to be light (around a quarter inch on average). Temperatures are expected to be steady in the upper 50s Wednesday. Thursday will be cool and sunny with morning frost possible. High clouds are likely on Friday with a high in the upper 50s. Halloween weekend and Halloween are both expected to be warmer with highs in the low 60s. There is a slim chance for some drizzle on Halloween.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.