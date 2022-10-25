Ottawa County back to drawing board on green energy discussions

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa County officials have been looking to make a decision on blocking wind and solar facilities in the county. That process is starting over now after officials received a revised map from Carroll Township.

The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners were scheduled to discuss a resolution on banning green energy facilities on Tuesday but the introduction of the new Carroll Township map will push the process to start over again at an undetermined time.

The commissioners have held several public hearings to get community input on the resolution after Ohio lawmakers passed Senate Bill 52 last year. SB 52 gives counties the power to block green energy projects. The bill says counties can ban construction of any economically significant wind farms, large wind farms or large solar facilities throughout the unincorporated areas of the county.

Community members are divided over the measure. Some worry that solar arrays and wind turbines will ruin the community’s aesthetic or affect local wildlife. Others wish to reap the benefits of green energy.

Officials have not yet released a date for the next meeting on the matter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.