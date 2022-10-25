SAME Café announces opening of new location inside Main Library

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - SAME (So All May Eat) Café has announced it’s opening it’s second location inside the Main Library in Toledo next week.

A ribbon cutting celebration will take place on Nov. 4 at 10:30 a.m. on the main level of the Main Library. This will be SAME Café's second overall location and first outside of Denver, Colorado.

According to the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library, SAME Café offers an innovative, participation-based model providing every guest with access to healthy food by contributing what they can through time, money or produce.

SAME Café will feature a daily rotating menu which consists of two salads, two soups and two pizzas, all made with fresh local produce, along with gluten-free and vegetarian options. The Café will also activate the adjacent Commissioner’s Plaza space with an outside entrance and additional patio seating during warmer months.

“We are thrilled to welcome SAME Café Toledo into Main Library. Their forward-thinking participatory model welcomes everyone to the table for delicious and healthy food regardless of what they have or don’t have,” said Jason Kucsma, Executive Director of Toledo Lucas County Public Library. “It’s a perfect fit for the public library where we aim to nourish the mind, body, and spirit every day as we open our doors to the community.”

TLCPL says the location inside the Main Library follows SAME Café's national growth plan to expand into libraries, a natural gathering place for the community.

“SAME Café is the longest running nonprofit restaurant of its kind in the country and we’re so excited to replicate this impactful organization in Toledo,” said Executive Director Cory Wolin. “Community is not necessarily defined by a place, but rather a context for individuals to live equitably and wholeheartedly...This environment fosters an inherent sense of welcoming, warmth, belonging and access regardless of someone’s background.”

According to TLCPL, with it’s mission of building community through healthy food access to anyone who walks through the door, SAME Café hopes to also help the community do better in Toledo.

Same Café's operating hours will be Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

