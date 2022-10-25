Transport provider convicted of Medicaid fraud

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal jury on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, convicted the founder and owner of Blue Line Express Taxi & Medical Transport Monday on three counts of healthcare fraud.

Abdul Haji Faqi, 46, of Toledo, was found guilty of participating in a scheme that submitted and received reimbursement payments from Medicaid for ineligible claims.

Faqi’s co-defendants pleaded guilty and were sentenced earlier this year for their part in the scheme.

Between 2009 and 2016, Faqi schemed with his co-defendants to transport and bill Medicaid for ambulette transportation services of Medicaid beneficiaries who did not require or use a wheelchair. They also billed Medicaid for wheelchair attendants without actually providing any attendants, as well as other tactics to increase their Medicaid billing.

In total, court documents state that Faqi and his co-defendants received over $800,000 in reimbursements from Medicaid to which they were not entitled.

Faqi is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 13, 2023.

