Waterville continues amphitheater debate after council postponed its vote

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Waterville City Council will continue its discussion on the proposed amphitheater after the councilmembers did not reach a vote during its public hearing on Monday.

Although no decision was made, council members did hear from locals who were referred to as “witnesses”. Among those who commented were the landscape architect and engineers. In addition, the neighboring property owners spoke as well.

Multiple nearby residents said they would sell their homes if plans to build the amphitheater were approved.

The proposal for a concert venue has loomed over the city for months and has sparked quite a response for local residents.

The idea originated from country singer Hunter Brucks of Maybee, Michigan.

Brucks is well-versed in the subject matter, as he designs, constructs, and manages outdoor amphitheaters. The concert venue would hold more than 9,000 people.

While there’s no definitive date, the proposal will most likely be publicly discussed on November 28.

