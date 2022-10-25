Birthday Club
Waterville continues amphitheater debate after council postponed its vote

Waterville Amphitheater proposal
Waterville Amphitheater proposal(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Waterville City Council will continue its discussion on the proposed amphitheater after the councilmembers did not reach a vote during its public hearing on Monday.

Although no decision was made, council members did hear from locals who were referred to as “witnesses”. Among those who commented were the landscape architect and engineers. In addition, the neighboring property owners spoke as well.

Multiple nearby residents said they would sell their homes if plans to build the amphitheater were approved.

The proposal for a concert venue has loomed over the city for months and has sparked quite a response for local residents.

The idea originated from country singer Hunter Brucks of Maybee, Michigan.

Brucks is well-versed in the subject matter, as he designs, constructs, and manages outdoor amphitheaters. The concert venue would hold more than 9,000 people.

While there’s no definitive date, the proposal will most likely be publicly discussed on November 28.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

