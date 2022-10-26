Birthday Club
10/26: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Rain wrapping up; cooler temps remain
Rain wrapping up this afternoon, but the cooler highs will remain for the rest of the week. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
We’ve picked up about 1/4″ of rain at Toledo Express since late last night -- which doubles our previous total for the entire month. Light drizzle will linger for the next few hours, though western counties could see late-day sun as the low clears east. That clearing will lead to patchy frost development in the morning, as highs remain in the 50s to close out the week -- and slowly warm back to the low-60s by Halloween, with scattered showers expected Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

