Alcoholic version of Mountain Dew is coming to Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stores in Ohio will soon be selling a drink that is available in less than a dozen other states.

The beverage company announced on Wednesday that after requests from drinkers, “Hard MTN Dew” will be available for purchase in Ohio.

O-H-I-O. Our #1 most requested state from drinkers.



You asked for it. Now get Hard MTN Dew in Ohio. pic.twitter.com/euozdABFQo — Hard Mountain Dew (@hardmountaindew) October 26, 2022

The alcoholic version of Mountain Dew contains 5% alcohol and comes in several different flavors.

Before the announcement that the drink will be distributed to Ohio, Hard MTN Dew was only available in nine other states.

