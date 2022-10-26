Birthday Club
Alcoholic version of Mountain Dew is coming to Ohio

Mountain Dew Throwback on display at a liquor store in Sunnyvale, Calif., Thursday, May 28,...
Mountain Dew Throwback on display at a liquor store in Sunnyvale, Calif., Thursday, May 28, 2009. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stores in Ohio will soon be selling a drink that is available in less than a dozen other states.

The beverage company announced on Wednesday that after requests from drinkers, “Hard MTN Dew” will be available for purchase in Ohio.

The alcoholic version of Mountain Dew contains 5% alcohol and comes in several different flavors.

Before the announcement that the drink will be distributed to Ohio, Hard MTN Dew was only available in nine other states.

