Black Voters Matter van hits the streets of Toledo to promote voting

You’ll see the visual reminder across town leading up to Election Day Tuesday, November 8th
The Ohio Coalition on Black Civic Participation will be hitting the streets ahead of Election...
The Ohio Coalition on Black Civic Participation will be hitting the streets ahead of Election Day in a van that has a visual reminder: Black Voters Matter.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Election signs are popping up all over. Some are for issues, others are for candidates.

One sign is on the side of a van, which is wrapped in an image that spells out: Black Voters Matter. It’s a mobile sign encouraging people in underserved and overlooked communities to vote Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

“Black voters typically, historically, vote during presidential elections, but it kind of falls off during the mid-term. And the mid-term is where you have governor’s races, state executive races. You have state legislative races, and all of that matters,” said Pierrette Talley with the Ohio Coalition on Black Civic Participation. The group put together the Black Voters Matter van and awareness campaign.

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, candidates from the Toledo area joined together for an open forum inside the Warren African Methodist Episcopal Church on Collingwood Blvd. They were here to introduce themselves to voters and answer audience questions.

“We’ve had several of these over the years, but we really feel with all the changes with the voting rights and all the issues coming up. People feel as though they’re depressed about the right to vote because they feel they’re not going to make a difference, and that’s what’s we’re saying. You will,” added Juanita Greene with the Black/Brown Unity Coalition and the Toledo Community Coalition.

“We’re basically here to promote getting out and voting. We’re not telling anybody how to vote, who to vote for,” explained Anita Madison with the Ohio Unity Coalition.

Outside of the forum, the Black Voters Matter van will take its message to the streets of Toledo.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

