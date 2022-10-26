Dine in the 419: Plat8

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Get ready for some gourmet comfort food.

Plat8 is in the Ottawa Hills Shopping Center on Central Ave. across from the 7 Plats of Ottawa Hills.

That’s why it’s called Plat8. It’s actually in Toledo. It’s been here 5 years, and today, we’re going to prepare a dish that hails from the San Francisco Bay Area.

“We have about 55 seats here, which makes it for a real, like, intimate and family atmosphere almost, and that’s kind of how the food is,” said Chef Anthony Hoye of Plat8.

“I like to get people together and enjoy food and laugh.” Watch as a signature dish called Cioppino comes together in the kitchen. It includes salmon, halibut, shrimp, shallots, and muscles. It’s a stew that warms you up like none other. For a full list of the menu of Plat8 check out their website here: https://plat8toledo.com/

