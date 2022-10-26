Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Fishermen plead not guilty to cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament

19 News
19 News
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two anglers who allegedly stuffed lead weights into fish during a Lake Erie tournament faced a Cuyahoga County judge on Wednesday.

Court records show that 42-year-old Jacob Runyan and 35-year-old Chase Cominsky were recently indicted on charges that include, cheating, attempted grand theft, and unlawful ownership of wild animals.

Both Runyan and Cominsky pleaded not guilty during Wednesday’s arraignment.

According to investigators and tournament officials, the two men stuffed varying-sized weights and several filets into other walleye, but they were caught after the Lake Erie Walleye Trail director sliced open the fish.

Related: ODNR investigates anglers caught cheating during Cleveland fishing tournament

If Runyan and Cominsky won the tournament, they would have received a total prize of over $28,000.

Bond for both men was set at $2,500. They are expected to appear in court again on Nov. 9.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perrysburg City Council considering downtown DORA
Perrysburg hosts adult Halloween event
Kathleen Mossing's family say firefighters found high levels of carbon monoxide in the home.
Woman and dog die from carbon monoxide poisoning according to family
A social media post by the Perkins Township Police Department went viral after many on social...
Perkins Township police photo for shoplifter goes viral
Transport provider convicted of Medicaid fraud
Major crash on I-75 at Alexis Rd snarls morning commute
I-75 back open after major crash at Alexis Rd snarls morning commute

Latest News

Rain wrapping up this afternoon, but the cooler highs will remain for the rest of the week. Dan...
10/26: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Hiking
Fit Over 50 - Hiking
Steel drums
Ethan visits Glass City Steel
Officials from across the country will share ideas about how to reduce the number of...
Lucas County hosts conference on criminal justice reform, mental health
You’ll see the visual reminder across town leading up to Election Day Tuesday, November 8th.
Black Voters Matter van hits the streets to promote voting