Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Keeping your car safe with wet leaves and cooler temps

Wet Leaves
Wet Leaves(Derek Witt)
By Derek Witt
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The season of snow and ice slicking up roads is not far off, but on days like today you still need to drive carefully.

The combination of wet pavement and leaves can actually cause car accidents.

Since we’ve had a very dry fall, this is really the first time that these little leaves have posed a danger on the roads and sidewalks. Put simply, it can be like stepping on a banana peel.

“You will definitely skid on wet leaves,” said Bob Kazmierczak, the Director of Approved Auto Repair with AAA in Perrysburg. “The car will not stop you necessarily, so just be cautious of them. There’s a lot of them in the roadway today, and actually, slow down in those areas.”

It can take several extra seconds to stop on roads with wet leaves, so not using cruise control and slowing down can help you avoid hydroplaning. Also, be sure to leave extra room between you and the car in front of you, and check your tires to make sure they don’t need to be replaced.

“If you’re curious about what the tread of your tire is like, just take a quarter. If you’re starting to see the head of George Washington there, it’s time to start looking,” explained Kazmierczak.

AAA said to never buy used tires, and as the temperatures drop, remember that your tires will lose some air pressure.

“You may see a low tire light come on in the car,” Kazmierczak told us. “If you do, don’t be alarmed, but make sure you go get it aired up, whether it’s at a self-service station or maybe you do it at home. Or you can take it to a facility and let them do it for you.”

Not only do under-inflated tires make you less safe, but they also wear down faster and waste gas, costing you money. With winter not far off, your tires aren’t the only thing that you should be checking.

“Make sure that you’re looking at wiper blades, lights, belts, hoses... all those kinds of things are affected in the wintertime,” said Kazmierczak.

AAA recommends that you check the tread of your tires and their air pressure at least once a month, and remember that the correct inflation pressure is found on the inside of the driver’s door and not on the sidewall of the tire.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perrysburg City Council considering downtown DORA
Perrysburg hosts adult Halloween event
A social media post by the Perkins Township Police Department went viral after many on social...
Perkins Township police photo for shoplifter goes viral
Kathleen Mossing's family say firefighters found high levels of carbon monoxide in the home.
Woman and dog die from carbon monoxide poisoning according to family
Transport provider convicted of Medicaid fraud
Major crash on I-75 at Alexis Rd snarls morning commute
I-75 back open after major crash at Alexis Rd snarls morning commute

Latest News

Organizations highlight state investments to reduce lead poisoning in Toledo on Oct. 26, 2022
Organizations highlight state investments to reduce lead poisoning
New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes
New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes
New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes
New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes
10/26/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
10/26/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
The little boy was found by strangers a mile away from the school
TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old goes missing