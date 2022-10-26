Keeping your car safe with wet leaves and cooler temps

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The season of snow and ice slicking up roads is not far off, but on days like today you still need to drive carefully.

The combination of wet pavement and leaves can actually cause car accidents.

Since we’ve had a very dry fall, this is really the first time that these little leaves have posed a danger on the roads and sidewalks. Put simply, it can be like stepping on a banana peel.

“You will definitely skid on wet leaves,” said Bob Kazmierczak, the Director of Approved Auto Repair with AAA in Perrysburg. “The car will not stop you necessarily, so just be cautious of them. There’s a lot of them in the roadway today, and actually, slow down in those areas.”

It can take several extra seconds to stop on roads with wet leaves, so not using cruise control and slowing down can help you avoid hydroplaning. Also, be sure to leave extra room between you and the car in front of you, and check your tires to make sure they don’t need to be replaced.

“If you’re curious about what the tread of your tire is like, just take a quarter. If you’re starting to see the head of George Washington there, it’s time to start looking,” explained Kazmierczak.

AAA said to never buy used tires, and as the temperatures drop, remember that your tires will lose some air pressure.

“You may see a low tire light come on in the car,” Kazmierczak told us. “If you do, don’t be alarmed, but make sure you go get it aired up, whether it’s at a self-service station or maybe you do it at home. Or you can take it to a facility and let them do it for you.”

Not only do under-inflated tires make you less safe, but they also wear down faster and waste gas, costing you money. With winter not far off, your tires aren’t the only thing that you should be checking.

“Make sure that you’re looking at wiper blades, lights, belts, hoses... all those kinds of things are affected in the wintertime,” said Kazmierczak.

AAA recommends that you check the tread of your tires and their air pressure at least once a month, and remember that the correct inflation pressure is found on the inside of the driver’s door and not on the sidewall of the tire.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.