Major crash on I-75 at Alexis Rd snarls morning commute

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The southbound lanes of I-75 are closed due to a crash that backed up traffic for miles near the Ohio/Michigan border Wednesday morning.

The crash near the Alexis Rd. interchange also blocked the left two lanes of I-75 northbound, causing havoc on the morning commute, with some drivers stuck for hours.

Authorities believe a semi lost control while driving southbound in the rain around 3:30 a.m. and crashed into the barrier, sending debris into the northbound lane.

The driver suffered a minor injury.

Southbound traffic is being re-routed to Alexis Road.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.