Man accused of murdering mother, burning her body undergoes evaluation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man charged with murdering his mother and setting her body on fire is slated to undergo evaluation.

According to officials, Travis J Lewton, 31, will reappear in court on December 14.

Lewton is charged with premeditated aggravated murder in relation to the attack of Nancy Lewton ,71.

According to court documents, Lewton attacked his mother when she came home by choking her. After she stopped breathing, Lewton admitted to “taking her body down in the ravine behind his house, stuffing her in a sewer pipe, and setting her on fire,” court records show.

Court documentation further shows that Lewton told police that he had been “thinking about killing his mother for about a week prior,”.

