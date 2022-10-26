October 26th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy, breezy, and cool today with a few showers at times. Temperatures will drop into the low to middle 50s by late day. Frost is likely tonight with lows in the low to middle 30s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a high in the upper 50s. The weekend is expected to be dry with highs in the low to middle 60s. There is a chance of rain on Halloween especially early in the day. Highs will be in the low 60s. Another warm spell is expected to start November with highs returning to the low 70s.

