Sylvania father pleads not guilty for the homicide of five-month-old

Anthony Genna pleaded not guilty to the death of his daughter, five-month-old Aria Genna.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Sylvania man pleaded not guilty on a slew of charges in relation to the death of a five-month-old baby on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Anthony Genna pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter Aria Genna.

His pretrial is set for November 16 at 1 p.m. Genna’s bond order was set at $2,000,000, no 10 percent as count to count 1.

The incident took place on October 12 around 9:53 a.m. Sylvania police were called to the 8200 block of Little Road for an infant who was having difficulty breathing.

According to police, officers met with Anthony upon arrival. At the time of the call, he was alone with the child.

The infant was transported to Toledo Children’s Hospital, where she later died.

An autopsy by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office revealed the cause of death to be Blunt Force Head Trauma.

