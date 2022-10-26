Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Thieves use forklift to steal ATM from bank, police say

Police in Alabama say an ATM was stolen from a Regions Bank with the use of a forklift.
Police in Alabama say an ATM was stolen from a Regions Bank with the use of a forklift.(Gardendale Police Department)
By WBRC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Alabama are working to track down an ATM that was stolen by thieves with the use of a forklift early Wednesday morning.

According to Gardendale Police Chief Scott Banks, the suspects used the forklift to steal the ATM from a Regions Bank.

Banks said the theft happened around 5 a.m.

Police were able to recover the machinery used in the heist but the ATM remains missing.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perrysburg City Council considering downtown DORA
Perrysburg hosts adult Halloween event
Kathleen Mossing's family say firefighters found high levels of carbon monoxide in the home.
Woman and dog die from carbon monoxide poisoning according to family
A social media post by the Perkins Township Police Department went viral after many on social...
Perkins Township police photo for shoplifter goes viral
Transport provider convicted of Medicaid fraud
Major crash on I-75 at Alexis Rd snarls morning commute
I-75 back open after major crash at Alexis Rd snarls morning commute

Latest News

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose
Ohio elections chief: Precincts can’t take absentee ballots
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
A federal appeals court put Biden’s student loan forgiveness program on pause for now.
Legal challenge leaves student loan debt forgiveness program in limbo
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
Judge orders former Trump chief of staff to testify in Georgia election probe
The program is on pause while a court considers a legal challenge from six Republican-led states.
Student loan debt forgiveness plan on pause for now