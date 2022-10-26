TPS nurse: COVID cases down, mental health issues increasing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When it comes to COVID-19 and students, one local nurse says she’s seeing progress.

Masks are now optional at most schools, but they are seeing an uptick in mental illness.

Shiloh Cahill is the school nurse at Waite high school. She says they aren’t seeing many kids with COVID.

“So there’s no mandates on testing. So we’re not seeing as much COVID, but still, a handful of kids are having it,” said Waite nurse Shiloh Cahill.

The school district follows the CDC guidelines, which suggest students stay home for five days and wear masks for an additional 5 days after that, in addition to increasing hand washing.

The guidelines are different from two years ago.

All TPS high schools have a traditional health center. If a student is experiencing possible COVID symptoms, they can get tested immediately. While COVID there’s been a decrease in COVID-19 reports among students, Nurse Cahill said school staff is seeing more students with mental illness.

She said over the course of the pandemic, mental health for students has suffered.

“No one was being treated for depression and anxiety and all those kinds of things. Now that we’re all back in school, those things are coming out,” said Cahill.

In 2021, TPS was awarded $946,237.00 in American Rescue Funds to fight COVID and keep students and staff safe. They still have a few students and staff that wear masks. Cahill said they are now seeing kids with the regular common colds.

“We’re coming into flu season, so still recommending everybody get their flu shot, wash their hands, and cough and sneeze into their elbow. All those things we’ve always done.”

