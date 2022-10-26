Trump to stump for JD Vance at Ohio rally

VANDALIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Former President Donald Trump is heading to the buckeye state to stump for Ohio’s GOP U.S. Senate candidate ahead of the November general election, the Vance campaign announced Wednesday.

JD Vance and Trump are holding a rally in Ohio the day before election day. It’s scheduled for 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 in Vandalia, not far from Dayton, at Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport.

The Save America PAC said Trump hopes to “advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting the slate of 16-0 Trump Endorsed America First candidates,” including JD Vance.

Parking and vender row opens at 8:00 a.m. and doors open at 3:00 p.m. Guest speakers will begin remarks at 5:00 p.m. and the former president will speak at 8:00 p.m.

Those interested can get general admission tickets here.

JD Vance (R) is running against Congressman Tim Ryan (D) for the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated by Rob Portman.

