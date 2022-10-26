Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Trump to stump for JD Vance at Ohio rally

Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Youngstown Saturday night for a slate of...
Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Youngstown Saturday night for a slate of candidates running for office in Ohio.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDALIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Former President Donald Trump is heading to the buckeye state to stump for Ohio’s GOP U.S. Senate candidate ahead of the November general election, the Vance campaign announced Wednesday.

JD Vance and Trump are holding a rally in Ohio the day before election day. It’s scheduled for 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 in Vandalia, not far from Dayton, at Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport.

The Save America PAC said Trump hopes to “advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting the slate of 16-0 Trump Endorsed America First candidates,” including JD Vance.

Parking and vender row opens at 8:00 a.m. and doors open at 3:00 p.m. Guest speakers will begin remarks at 5:00 p.m. and the former president will speak at 8:00 p.m.

Those interested can get general admission tickets here.

JD Vance (R) is running against Congressman Tim Ryan (D) for the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated by Rob Portman.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perrysburg City Council considering downtown DORA
Perrysburg hosts adult Halloween event
A social media post by the Perkins Township Police Department went viral after many on social...
Perkins Township police photo for shoplifter goes viral
Kathleen Mossing's family say firefighters found high levels of carbon monoxide in the home.
Woman and dog die from carbon monoxide poisoning according to family
Transport provider convicted of Medicaid fraud
Major crash on I-75 at Alexis Rd snarls morning commute
I-75 back open after major crash at Alexis Rd snarls morning commute

Latest News

Organizations highlight state investments to reduce lead poisoning in Toledo on Oct. 26, 2022
Organizations highlight state investments to reduce lead poisoning
New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes
New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes
New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes
New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes
10/26/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
10/26/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast