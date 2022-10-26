Two students accused of making threat against Dundee Middle School

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two students have been accused of making a threat against Dundee Middle School on Wednesday.

Dundee Community Schools says on the morning of Oct. 26, through a confidential reporting system, students at Dundee Middle School reported a potential threat to the middle school building. Administration as well as the Liaison Officer and local law enforcement immediately responded and quickly secured the students in question.

DCS says after investigating, the threat was deemed credible and authorities responded accordingly. Students and staff were not at risk of any immediate harm at any time, according to DCS.

The students in questions were removed from the student population, released to their parents and banned from being on school grounds pending the results of a full investigation.

“We need to emphasize how proud we are of our students who reported the information that led to the threat being brought to our attention and the quick actions to neutralize any potential threat,” said DCS. “The safety of our school community always comes first.”

According to DCS, as a result of the situation, there will be an increase in police presence around the district.

DCS wants parents to remind their children of the importance of reporting all threats to an appropriate adult.

