U.S. Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur announces $750K grant to upgrade TPS School Bus Fleet

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Representative Marcy Kaptur announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded Toledo Public Schools $750,000 in federal funding to purchase 25 low-emission school buses.

“With this new federal funding, Toledo Public Schools will be able to upgrade its fleet with the latest school buses – saving the district real money on both fuel and maintenance,” said Rep. Kaptur.

The agency, also referred to as EPA’s grant, is made available through the Clean School Bus Rebate Program, which is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The Clean School Bus Rebate Program aims to save school districts money and ensure cleaner air by upgrading flews with new, cost-efficient school bus models.

More information on EPA’s Clean School Bus Rebate Program funding for TPS can be found here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

