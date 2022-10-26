Birthday Club
“What’s the Issue? Worker’s Rights” panel to feature Tim Ryan, Erika White

“What’s the Issue? Worker’s Rights” creates a space for people to learn, get involved and network with fellow community members who share progressive values.(AP)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The panel discussion titled “What’s the Issue? Worker’s Rights” is set to take place Wednesday evening and will feature candidates up for election on Nov. 8.

The panel, which is the fourth in a series of monthly panel discussions, will take place on Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at UAW Local 14 located at 5411 Jackman Road.

According to organizers, the panel will be hosted by Toledo City Councilmember Nick Komives and the Lucas County Young Democrats. “What’s the Issue? Worker’s Rights” creates a space for people to learn, get involved and network with fellow community members who share progressive values.

The event will feature key panelists such as:

  • Tim Ryan, Congressman and Senate Candidate
  • Erika White, CWA Local 4319 President and Ohio House District 42 Candidate

Organizers say are all welcome to attend the event.

