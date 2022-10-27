Birthday Club
10/27: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Dry with slow warming through Sunday; Halloween rain?
Sunny skies and cooler highs to round out the week, as rain eyes a return for Halloween. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
In the wake of yesterday’s low, the cold front dragged behind has left us with highs in the 50s and lots of sunshine. Friday’s highs could edge back up to 60F, with slight warming through the weekend. Sunday evening will start to see more scattered showers in the mix, and whether that rain can clear before trick-or-treating on Halloween remains up in the air.

