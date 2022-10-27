10/27: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

In the wake of yesterday’s low, the cold front dragged behind has left us with highs in the 50s and lots of sunshine. Friday’s highs could edge back up to 60F, with slight warming through the weekend. Sunday evening will start to see more scattered showers in the mix, and whether that rain can clear before trick-or-treating on Halloween remains up in the air.

