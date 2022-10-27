Birthday Club
Bruno Mars announces new set of Las Vegas shows for 2023

Bruno Mars accepts the award for album of the year for "An Evening with Silk Sonic" at the BET...
Bruno Mars accepts the award for album of the year for "An Evening with Silk Sonic" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – Bruno Mars is continuing his series of shows on the Las Vegas Strip next year.

In addition to headlining two shows over New Year’s Eve weekend, Park MGM announced Tuesday that Mars will return to its Dolby Live theater for multiple shows next year.

According to Park MGM, the shows will take place in late January and early February.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

For more information, visit Ticketmaster’s website here.

