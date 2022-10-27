Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

“Fighting and Winning for Ohio” Bus Tour to stop in Toledo

According to organizers, the Bus Tour will feature the Republican statewide ticket.
According to organizers, the Bus Tour will feature the Republican statewide ticket.(NBC15)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Fighting and Winning for Ohio” Bus Tour is making a stop in Toledo next week.

The event will take place on Nov. 4 at Brennan Equipment Services located at 6940 Hall St. in Holland. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program begins at 9:30 a.m.

According to organizers, the Bus Tour will feature the Republican statewide ticket including:

  • Governor Mike DeWine
  • Lt. Governor Jon Husted
  • Senate Candidate JD Vance
  • House Candidate JR Majewski
  • Attorney General Dave Yost
  • Auditor Keith Faber
  • Secretary of State Frank LaRose
  • Treasurer Robert Sprague
  • Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy
  • Supreme Court Justice Pat Fischer
  • Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine

Space is limited for the event. To RSVP, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major crash on I-75 at Alexis Rd snarls morning commute
I-75 back open after major crash at Alexis Rd snarls morning commute
A social media post by the Perkins Township Police Department went viral after many on social...
Perkins Township police photo for shoplifter goes viral
The wounds are clear after Jenna Lee says she was beaten by an ex-boyfriend.
Survivor of domestic violence shares her story
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
Transport provider convicted of Medicaid fraud

Latest News

Sunny skies and cooler highs to round out the week, as rain eyes a return for Halloween. Dan...
10/27: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
Deputies arrested her ex days after an attack that sent the 23-year-old to the hospital
Mother survives domestic attack
Spacing Out Ghostly Lights Part 2 - Oct 27th 2022
Spacing Out Ghostly Lights Part 2 - Oct 27th 2022
Spooky Halloween's Past
Spooky Halloween's Past