“Fighting and Winning for Ohio” Bus Tour to stop in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Fighting and Winning for Ohio” Bus Tour is making a stop in Toledo next week.

The event will take place on Nov. 4 at Brennan Equipment Services located at 6940 Hall St. in Holland. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program begins at 9:30 a.m.

According to organizers, the Bus Tour will feature the Republican statewide ticket including:

Governor Mike DeWine

Lt. Governor Jon Husted

Senate Candidate JD Vance

House Candidate JR Majewski

Attorney General Dave Yost

Auditor Keith Faber

Secretary of State Frank LaRose

Treasurer Robert Sprague

Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy

Supreme Court Justice Pat Fischer

Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine

Space is limited for the event. To RSVP, click here.

