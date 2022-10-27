“Fighting and Winning for Ohio” Bus Tour to stop in Toledo
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Fighting and Winning for Ohio” Bus Tour is making a stop in Toledo next week.
The event will take place on Nov. 4 at Brennan Equipment Services located at 6940 Hall St. in Holland. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program begins at 9:30 a.m.
According to organizers, the Bus Tour will feature the Republican statewide ticket including:
- Governor Mike DeWine
- Lt. Governor Jon Husted
- Senate Candidate JD Vance
- House Candidate JR Majewski
- Attorney General Dave Yost
- Auditor Keith Faber
- Secretary of State Frank LaRose
- Treasurer Robert Sprague
- Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy
- Supreme Court Justice Pat Fischer
- Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine
Space is limited for the event. To RSVP, click here.
