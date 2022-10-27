Birthday Club
Homeowner injured in Jerusalem Twp. garage fire

A homeowner was injured in a Jerusalem Twp. garage fire early Thursday morning.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JERUSALEM TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A fire that started in the garage of a Jerusalem Twp. home led to burns on the homeowner’s face, one side of the house damaged and a completely destroyed garage.

The Oregon Fire Department responded to the call just after 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to Jerusalem Twp. Fire Chief Tony Parasiliti, a man was working on his truck in the garage when the fire started. He attempted to put it out with water and ended up burning his face.

He managed to get out and call 911.

The fire then moved to the home, burning the side facing the garage, including a small fire inside the attic that was quickly put out.

Fire crews were required to truck water to the site of the blaze due to a lack of fire hydrants.

