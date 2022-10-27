Local culinary students are sharpening their skills at the Cherry Street Mission

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry Street Mission Ministries serves hundreds of meals every single day.

And there are a few new faces in the kitchen, thanks to a collaboration with a local high school.

A lot of work goes into serving hundreds of meals at the mission on a daily basis. Some Whitmer High School students who are considering a career in the culinary field are getting a chance to sharpen their skills here.

Scott Villar is a Washington Local Schools Workforce Development Specialist.

“Our workforce development program helps students find internships, job shadows, and careers in their desired field. Whether it’s construction, culinary arts, medical, this helps them find a field that speaks to them.”

Nathan Padgett is part of the Washington Local program. He’s a senior at Whitmer. Last year he worked at the school cafeteria, and now he’s getting hands-on experience in the commercial kitchen at Cherry Street.

“I did a little bit of cooling with my mom growing up. I wanted to get into the culinary program at school to expand my skills. It’s nice to get the certification early. I am taking a college course in high school, it helps jump-start us.”

The students are able to hone their skills alongside culinary artists with decades of experience. Devon Fitzpatrick is a Workforce Development Navigator at Cherry Street. “The system we have developed helps them deliver hundreds of meals a day. The high school students are learning from the best and getting life skills like healthy communication and emotional intelligence at the same time.”

In addition to preparing meals, this experience prepares the students for so much more. “It givens them an opportunity to put it on their resume, develop those soft skills needed to answer questions in an interview. It’s easier because they’ve worked in a commercial kitchen. It makes them more dynamic than an applicant who has never worked in a kitchen,” says Villar.

And this program is a great example of why collaboration is key for Cherry Street. “When multiple organizations come together to help people that’s really what makes it all work. It’s not about one place doing it all. When we all work together we are able to serve people better,” says Fitzpatrick.

The Whitmer culinary students are rotating from one job site to another on a two-week basis So they’ll get a variety of kitchen experiences with different chefs throughout the year.

