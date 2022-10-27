October 27th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cool, but sunny today. Highs will be in the low to middle 50s. Morning clouds are expected on Friday, but the rest of the day should be sunny and nice with a high near 60. Fog and frost is possible Saturday morning with a low in the middle 30s. Highs will be in the low to middle 60s Saturday through next Tuesday. Wednesday will warm up to around 70 with more sunshine. There is a good chance for light rain Sunday night into Halloween Monday.

