A simple ride to work is helping change lives

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio is hitting high gear with a workforce development program that’s designed to help people having trouble getting to and from work.

It’s called Good Rides. Transportation can be a barrier to employment.

Goodwill is giving people a lift in more ways than one. The Good Rides shuttle hit the road earlier this year. David Takats is the Chief Mission Officer for Goodwill.

“What we looked at was finding ways we could identify transportation barriers and work with clients to overcome them. While we’re doing that, we get them a ride to work.”

So far, the program has provided rides for dozens of people. Eric Slack is the Director of Mission Services for Goodwill Industries. “Since February, we’ve helped about 85 people. We could easily expand to 185 because the demand is so great.”

It’s a temporary fix for people who have a variety of transportation issues. “It could be as simple as having reinstatement fees on their license, or they need a driver’s license or repairs to their vehicle,” said Takats.

“We guarantee 90 days of uninterrupted service. At the end of it, if they need more time, they can apply, and we can give them 90 more days. But during that time, we are working with them on alternatives, so they become transportation independent, said Slack.”

Takats said the shuttle makes runs to everything from entry-level jobs to manufacturing and food service employers. “Right now, we are Monday-Friday, but we are trying to get funding so we can operate on weekends as well.”

A service that’s about so much more than a ride to and from work. “We transform lives through the power of work. To see someone become independent and their confidence increase, to see people be able to provide for themselves, it is remarkable,” said Slack.

To learn more, click here or call (419) 255-0070.

