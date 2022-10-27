Tackling traffic fatalities in Toledo with Vision Zero

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Transportation held its first “Vision Zero” meeting on Wednesday

The public community outreach meeting focused on the city’s plan to reduce all traffic fatalities in Toledo.

“In Toledo, over five years, we lost 160 people. They are residents. They are fathers, brothers, children,” said Nancy Hirsch, a Transportation Planner in the Department of Traffic Management.

Hirsch said the current infrastructure in Toledo is catered toward cars, not pedestrians, which puts the city’s most vulnerable people at risk.

”People that are children, people that are over 65, people that may not make enough money to own a car or drive a car, people that have disabilities. We need to make this equitable for everybody,” said Hirsch.

Andrew Sankowski is a bicyclist in Toledo, he said there are often close calls.

”Some roads are real, real uncomfortable. I rode on Dorr Street, it’s not a pleasant experience. Other places aren’t so bad,” said Sankowski. ”The speed of cars is a big issue that makes things feel uncomfortable.”

Hirsch gave examples like raising sidewalks and reducing lanes of traffic that have worked for other cities like Hoboken, New Jersey. She said they are easier to implement than people think. There just has to be a want from the community.

“The appetite has to come from the residents. This is something that we need to make our streets feel safe for all road users. Because at the end of the day, everyone is a pedestrian,” said Hirsch.

Keep an eye on the city calendar to know when the next meeting on ‘Vision Zero’ is.

