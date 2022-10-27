Toledo Correctional Institution hiring for correctional officers
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Correctional Institution is looking to hire more than 70 employees.
Those interested in the position can apply online by clicking here. All interviews will be held at 2001 East Central Avenue, Toledo.
The position is offering the following benefits:
- Starting pay at $21.38 per hour
- A new pay scale
- $.60 shift differential for second and third shift
- Overtime eligible
- Promotional opportunities available
- Paid training and College credits for training
- Tuition reimbursement
- Health insurance
- Free dental and vision after one year of service
- Retirement pension plan with OPERS
- Deferred comp
- Union OCSEA Ohio Civil Service Employees Association
- Paid vacation, sick, and personal leave
