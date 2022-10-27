Toledo Correctional Institution hiring for correctional officers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Correctional Institution is looking to hire more than 70 employees.

Those interested in the position can apply online by clicking here. All interviews will be held at 2001 East Central Avenue, Toledo.

The position is offering the following benefits:

Starting pay at $21.38 per hour

A new pay scale

$.60 shift differential for second and third shift

Overtime eligible

Promotional opportunities available

Paid training and College credits for training

Tuition reimbursement

Health insurance

Free dental and vision after one year of service

Retirement pension plan with OPERS

Deferred comp

Union OCSEA Ohio Civil Service Employees Association

Paid vacation, sick, and personal leave

