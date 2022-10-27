TPD investigating possible shooting near Ogden Ave.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are currently investigating a possible shooting near an alley off of Ogden Avenue on Thursday.

Police say they received a call on Thursday afternoon about a person shot on the 800 block of Geneva. When officers arrived, they found one victim who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to TPD, a couple of people have been taken in for questioning, however, police aren’t calling them suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

