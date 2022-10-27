Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD investigating possible shooting near Ogden Ave.

TPD investigate possible shooting near Ogden Avenue.
TPD investigate possible shooting near Ogden Avenue.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are currently investigating a possible shooting near an alley off of Ogden Avenue on Thursday.

Police say they received a call on Thursday afternoon about a person shot on the 800 block of Geneva. When officers arrived, they found one victim who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to TPD, a couple of people have been taken in for questioning, however, police aren’t calling them suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major crash on I-75 at Alexis Rd snarls morning commute
I-75 back open after major crash at Alexis Rd snarls morning commute
The wounds are clear after Jenna Lee says she was beaten by an ex-boyfriend.
Survivor of domestic violence shares her story
A social media post by the Perkins Township Police Department went viral after many on social...
Perkins Township police photo for shoplifter goes viral
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
Transport provider convicted of Medicaid fraud

Latest News

13abc's Bri' Whiteside finds out how a local doctor became a trending topic.
Trending Today: Local neurosurgeon becomes a TikTok sensation
Jerusalem Twp fire - Oct. 27
Homeowner injured in Jerusalem Twp. garage fire
Police lights
Two men in court for the death of Catherine Craig
Sunny skies and cooler highs to round out the week, as rain eyes a return for Halloween. Dan...
10/27: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast