TPD investigates a possible shooting on Elmdale Rd.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is actively investigating a possible shooting on Elmdale Rd.

TPD responded to a call on Thursday afternoon around 4:48 p.m. about a person shot on the 500 block of Elmdale.

13abc is on the scene and working to gather information.

Check back later for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.