TPD investigates a possible shooting on Elmdale Rd.
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is actively investigating a possible shooting on Elmdale Rd.
TPD responded to a call on Thursday afternoon around 4:48 p.m. about a person shot on the 500 block of Elmdale.
