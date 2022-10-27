Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD investigates a possible shooting on Elmdale Rd.

TPD investigates a shooting in the 500 block of Elmdale.
TPD investigates a shooting in the 500 block of Elmdale.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is actively investigating a possible shooting on Elmdale Rd.

TPD responded to a call on Thursday afternoon around 4:48 p.m. about a person shot on the 500 block of Elmdale.

13abc is on the scene and working to gather information.

Check back later for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major crash on I-75 at Alexis Rd snarls morning commute
I-75 back open after major crash at Alexis Rd snarls morning commute
The wounds are clear after Jenna Lee says she was beaten by an ex-boyfriend.
Survivor of domestic violence shares her story
A social media post by the Perkins Township Police Department went viral after many on social...
Perkins Township police photo for shoplifter goes viral
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
Transport provider convicted of Medicaid fraud

Latest News

First Solar says this new facility is expected to accelerate American leadership in the...
First Solar to invest $270 million in Perrysburg research center
The property is engulfed by trees, and neighbors are uncomfortable by the landscape imposing on...
Neighborhood Nuisance: House engulfed in trees on Stickney Ave in Toledo
Those interested in the position can apply online by clicking here. All interviews will be held...
Toledo Correctional Institution hiring for correctional officers
A trio of ballot proposals are on Michigan's general election ballot that deal with term...
Ballot proposals key highlights of Michigan election