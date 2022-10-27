TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old goes missing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A 5-year-old goes missing from Longfellow Elementary School.

While the little boy was found a mile away from the school. Local residents are questioning how school administrators were unaware of the child’s whereabouts.

Witnesses said the boy walked from Longfellow elementary school, past Miracle Mile Shopping Center, and crossed over Jackman road. A woman who saw the little boy said she kept a close eye on the student.

“I notice a little boy walking alone with this huge backpack on his back going toward Lewis Avenue. I pulled into a local business and dialed 911 because there was no other person with him.”

Witnesses said the kindergarten student walked about a mile. The owner of Walz Automotive said he was sitting at his desk when he saw the little boy in front of his business.

“I looked for somebody behind him or somebody with him, and nobody was with him. So, I walk out there get my mail talk to the kid. I asked him if he was lost. He said he was, brought him in here, gave him a Pepsi, and we call the police,” said Jeff Miller.

Witnesses told 13abc that when Toledo Public school’s security showed up, they said they were looking for the boy for an hour.

13abc has learned the student’s grandparents came to pick him up early. School leaders report not knowing how the child left the school. School administrators said they have reviewed the school’s safety plan.

TPS sent 13abc this statement: “The number one priority for Toledo Public Schools is the safety and security of our students and staff members. After the incident that occurred Monday at Longfellow Elementary, the school’s safety plan was reviewed. As a result, the school has established a new buddy system that requires an older student or adult to accompany students in certain grades whenever they are sent to the main office. This system will ensure the younger students arrive safely at the intended location,” said Jim Gant, Deputy Superintendent of TPS.

