What statewide issues are on the ballot in Michigan?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Michigan voters will decide on three proposed changes to the state’s constitution on Election Day.

Proposal 1 would increase term limits to 12 years for state representatives and senators. Proposal 2 would make a number of changes to the state’s elections policies. Proposal 3 would create a constitutional right to an abortion.

Read the full ballot language on these issues below. Find out what local issues will also appear on your ballot here.

Proposal 22-1 A Proposal To Amend The State Constitution To Require Annual Public Financial Disclosure Reports By Legislators And Other State Officers And Change State Legislator Term Limit To 12 Total Years In Legislature

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and attorney general file annual public financial disclosure reports after 2023, including assets, liabilities, income sources, future employment agreements, gifts, travel reimbursements, and positions held in organizations except religious, social, and political organizations.

Require legislature implement but not limit or restrict reporting requirements.

Replace current term limits for state representatives and state senators with a 12-year total limit in any combination between house and senate, except a person elected to senate in 2022 may be elected the number of times allowed when that person became a candidate.

Proposal 22-2 A Proposal To Amend The State Constitution To Add Provisions Regarding Elections

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

Recognize fundamental right to vote without harassing conduct;

Require military or overseas ballots be counted if postmarked by election day;

Provide voter right to verify identity with photo ID or signed statement;

Provide voter right to single application to vote absentee in all elections;

Require state-funded absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballots;

Provide that only election officials may conduct post-election audits;

Require nine days of early in-person voting;

Allow donations to fund elections, which must be disclosed;

Require canvass boards certify election results based only on the official records of votes cast.

Proposal 22-3 A Proposal To Amend The State Constitution To Establish New Individual Right To Reproductive Freedom, Including Right To Make All Decisions About Pregnancy And Abortion; Allow State To Regulate Abortion In Some Cases; And Forbid Prosecution Of Individuals Exercising Established Right

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

Establish new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make and carry out all decisions about pregnancy, such as prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion, miscarriage management, and infertility;

Allow state to regulate abortion after fetal viability, but not prohibit if medically needed to protect a patient’s life or physical or mental health;

Forbid state discrimination in enforcement of this right; prohibit prosecution of an individual, or a person helping a pregnant individual, for exercising rights established by this amendment;

Invalidate state laws conflicting with this amendment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.