Young mother is now a survivor of Domestic Violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jenna Lee is a survivor of domestic abuse.

“Yeah, I just kept going back. I didn’t think it would get this bad until it got this bad,” says Lee. “I realized no matter how comfortable I was with him or, you know, how much I thought he loved me, he just kept on getting more and more abusive.”

Lee, who’s a 23-year-old mother of two, says after work Friday night, she went to an apartment on the 2-thousand block of Warren Street in Toledo. Lee says her ex-boyfriend, the father of her children, came over at about 2:00 AM and heard her on the phone with a male co-worker.

“That’s when he dragged me into the hallway and held me down by my neck and started punching my face,” describes Lee.

The attack send Jenna to the hospital and into hiding. Shortly after 11:00 AM today, deputies with the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Montrice Hughes, 29. He’s now facing a charge of Domestic Violence.

While she’s waiting for the court proceedings, Lee has a message for others who may be in a similar situation.

“It’s not, it’s not worth going back. No matter how much you think the person loves you or how comfortable you are there. You need to expect If they put their hands on you the first time, then it’s going to keep happening and it’s only going to get worse,” says Lee.

Lee is now getting assistance from her family and several agencies and organizations. She says she’s focusing on providing a safe environment for her kids who are both under the age of 2.

