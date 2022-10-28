10/28: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

It’s another fine fall Friday to close out the week, as highs top out near 60F today and the mid-60s Saturday. Patchy frost/fog is possible waking up tomorrow morning, though trick-or-treaters will be more concerned with rain chances Sunday and Monday evenings. Amounts should be light, but scattered showers will persist both nights. Temperatures won’t tumble behind that system, however... in fact, highs in the low-70s are back on the board starting next midweek!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.