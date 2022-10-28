Birthday Club
10/28: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Great Football Friday weather; scattered showers for Halloween
Patchy frost/fog Saturday morning, with scattered showers for trick-or-treaters Sunday and Monday.
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s another fine fall Friday to close out the week, as highs top out near 60F today and the mid-60s Saturday. Patchy frost/fog is possible waking up tomorrow morning, though trick-or-treaters will be more concerned with rain chances Sunday and Monday evenings. Amounts should be light, but scattered showers will persist both nights. Temperatures won’t tumble behind that system, however... in fact, highs in the low-70s are back on the board starting next midweek!

Latest News

