10/28/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Frost and fog to begin the weekend
10/28/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Clear in the evening, fog/freezing fog/frost possible overnight into Saturday morning, lows in the lower to mid 30s. SATURDAY: AM fog/freezing fog/frost, then mostly sunny, highs in the 60s inland, 50s near Lake Erie. SUNDAY: AM fog, then becoming cloudy, chance of rain in the evening, highs again in the 60s inland, 50s near the lake.

