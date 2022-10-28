13abc Voter Guide: 2022 Midterm Election

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc crews will be out across the state of Ohio to bring you the latest developments for the November 8th midterm election.

Find everything you need to know here. Additional information and resources will be added on Election Day, including a link to see local election results all in one place and interactive election tools.

Voter registration is closed in Ohio. In Michigan, voters can register to vote in-person at their city or township’s clerk’s office from Tuesday Oct. 25 to election day. Mail and online registration in Michigan is already closed.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. In Ohio, polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. In Michigan, polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. Early in-person voting is underway in Ohio. You can find a full listing of early in-person voting hours for October and November at the link here. Learn more about early voting in Michigan here.

Lucas County voters have a new location for early in-person voting this year. The Lucas County Board of Elections relocated to the Lucas County Shared Services building at 3737 W. Sylvania Avenue. BOE officials said voters should use entrance C to vote.

You can find out which Ohio State House districts, Senate districts, Congressional districts, and school districts you fall into with the Find Your Voting District tool at the link here. Your districts may be different this year after the Ohio Redistricting Commission adopted new maps.

Toledo’s transit authority is offering free rides to polling locations on election day. Learn more about the initiative here.

Boards of Elections across the state are looking for poll workers. Sign up to be a poll worker through the Ohio Secretary of State’s office at the link here. Find additional information about working the polls in Lucas County here.

Voters can find additional information and resources at the Ohio Secretary of State’s website and at the Michigan Secretary of State’s website. Find additional information and election results for NW Ohio counties below.

LOCAL NW OHIO BALLOT ISSUES

Issue #7 Toledo Metroparks Property Tax Renewal

Renewal - 0.9 mills, 10 years

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area for the purpose of acquiring, operating, improving, conserving and protecting new and existing Metropark lands at a rate not exceeding 0.9 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.09 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 10 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.

Issue #10 Imagination Station - Property Tax Renewal

Renewal - 0.17 mills, 5 years

Ballot language: Resolution declaring it necessary to renew an existing 0.17-mill tax levy for the purpose of operation and maintenance of the Imagination Station, Toledo’s non-profit science center, and Facility to promote the sciences and STEM education and requesting the County Auditor to certify the total current tax valuation of the County and the dollar amount of revenue that would be generated by that renewal levy, pursuant to Sections 5705.03 and 5705.19(TT) of the Revised Code

Issue #11 Toledo Lucas County Public Library - Property Tax Renewal

Renewal - 3.7 mills, 5 years

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Toledo Lucas County Public Library for the purpose of current expenses at a rate not exceeding 3.7 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.37 cents for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.

Issue #21 City of Toledo Proposed Charter Amendment

Chapter I, Section 5 to be amended to create Section 5 through Section 5.4 to make the Charter of the City of Toledo amendment process consistent with the process set forth in the Ohio Constitution.

Chapter III, Section 14 to be amended to remove the requirement that a candidate who has filed a nominating petition for a primary election must also file a written acceptance of nomination with election authorities.

Chapter IV, Section 33 to be amended to allow City Council to determine the terms of employment for its officers and employees, including matters such as hiring, discipline, and termination.

Chapter IV, Section 45 to be amended to remove the requirement that 500 copies of the Mayor’s budget estimate be printed and instead require that printed copies be made available upon request.

Chapter V, Section 61 to be amended to remove an unconstitutional city residency requirement for employees; and to clarify that members of city boards and commissions shall be city residents unless City Council grants a waiver.

Chapter VI, Section 75 to be amended to reduce the number of signatures required for electors to initiate an ordinance from 12 percent to 7 percent of the total number of votes cast for all candidates for Mayor at the most recent general municipal election at which the Mayor was elected.

Chapter VI, Section 81 to be amended to reduce the number of signatures required for electors to subject an ordinance to referendum from 12 percent to 7 percent of the total number of votes cast for all candidates for Mayor at the most recent general election at which the Mayor was elected.

Chapter VI, Section 87D to be amended to clarify that if a City Council member is appointed to serve the remainder of a City Council term, that the service in the appointed role will not count against the 12-year limitation on consecutive service; and to increase the number of consecutive terms a person may serve as Mayor from two to three.

Chapter VIII, Section 171 to be amended to designate that City Council employees, assistants, and staff are members of the unclassified service; and to clarify that the Mayor’s executive and administrative staff and assistants are members of the unclassified service.

Chapter XI, Section 209 to be amended to allow the use of City funds to improve all streets, whether or not they were previously unimproved.

Chapter XIII, Section 228 to be amended to state that no contract shall be executed or purchase made involving an expenditure of $25,000 or more unless first authorized by appropriate legislation. This represents an increase from the existing $10,000 threshold.

Chapter XIII, Section 230 to be amended to clarify the various methods by which a public improvement may be made, including any manner authorized by both state statute and City ordinance; and to require that public improvements be made in a manner that promotes diversity, inclusion, and fair labor practices. Shall the proposed amendment to the Charter of the City of Toledo, as set forth in Ordinance 386-22, be adopted?

OHIO STATEWIDE BALLOT ISSUES

Issue 1: Constitutional amendment to require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail

The proposed amendment would:

Require Ohio courts, when setting the amount of bail, to consider public safety, including the seriousness of the offense, as well as a person’s criminal record, the likelihood a person will return to court, and any other factor the Ohio General Assembly may prescribe.

Remove the requirement that the procedures for establishing the amount and conditions of bail be determined by the Supreme Court of Ohio.

If passed, the amendment will be effective immediately.

Issue 2: Constitutional amendment to prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote

The proposed amendment would:

Require that only a citizen of the United States, who is at least 18 years of age and who has been a legal resident and registered voter for at least 30 days, can vote at any state or local election held in this state.

Prohibit local governments from allowing a person to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections.

If passed, the amendment will be effective immediately

MICHIGAN STATEWIDE BALLOT ISSUES

Proposal 22-1 A Proposal To Amend The State Constitution To Require Annual Public Financial Disclosure Reports By Legislators And Other State Officers And Change State Legislator Term Limit To 12 Total Years In Legislature

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and attorney general file annual public financial disclosure reports after 2023, including assets, liabilities, income sources, future employment agreements, gifts, travel reimbursements, and positions held in organizations except religious, social, and political organizations.

Require legislature implement but not limit or restrict reporting requirements.

Replace current term limits for state representatives and state senators with a 12-year total limit in any combination between house and senate, except a person elected to senate in 2022 may be elected the number of times allowed when that person became a candidate.

Proposal 22-2 A Proposal To Amend The State Constitution To Add Provisions Regarding Elections

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

Recognize fundamental right to vote without harassing conduct;

Require military or overseas ballots be counted if postmarked by election day;

Provide voter right to verify identity with photo ID or signed statement;

Provide voter right to single application to vote absentee in all elections;

Require state-funded absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballots;

Provide that only election officials may conduct post-election audits;

Require nine days of early in-person voting;

Allow donations to fund elections, which must be disclosed;

Require canvass boards certify election results based only on the official records of votes cast.

Proposal 22-3 A Proposal To Amend The State Constitution To Establish New Individual Right To Reproductive Freedom, Including Right To Make All Decisions About Pregnancy And Abortion; Allow State To Regulate Abortion In Some Cases; And Forbid Prosecution Of Individuals Exercising Established Right

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

Establish new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make and carry out all decisions about pregnancy, such as prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion, miscarriage management, and infertility;

Allow state to regulate abortion after fetal viability, but not prohibit if medically needed to protect a patient’s life or physical or mental health;

Forbid state discrimination in enforcement of this right; prohibit prosecution of an individual, or a person helping a pregnant individual, for exercising rights established by this amendment;

Invalidate state laws conflicting with this amendment.

LOCAL OHIO RACES TO WATCH

Lucas County Commissioner

Lisa Sobecki (D)

John Jennewine (R)

Lucas County Recorder

Michael Ashford (D)

John Rozic (R)

Representative to Congress: OH-9

Marcy Kaptur (D)

J.R. Majewski (R)

Representative to Congress: OH-5

Craig Swartz (D)

Bob Latta (5)

Representative to Ohio House District 41

Nancy Larson (D)

Josh Williams (R)

Representative to Ohio House District 42

Erika White (D)

Derek Merrin (R)

Representative to Ohio House District 43

Michele Grim (D)

Wendi Hendricks (R)

Representative to Ohio House District 44

Elgin Rogers Jr. (D)

Roy Palmer III (R)

Representative to Ohio House District 75

Jan Materni (D)

Haraz Ghanbari (R)

Representative to Ohio House District 82

Magdalene Markward (D)

Roy Klopfenstein (R)

Representative to Ohio House District 88

Dianne Selvey (D)

Gary Click (R)

Representative to Ohio House District 89

Jim Obergefell (D)

D.J. Swearingen (R)

Ohio Senator - District 11

Paula Hicks-Hudson (D)

Tony Dia (R)

OHIO STATEWIDE RACES TO WATCH

Ohio Governor/Lt. Governor

Mike DeWine (R) & Jon Husted (R)

Nan Whaley (D) & Cheryl Stephens (D)

Ohio Attorney General

Jeffrey Crossman (D)

Dave Yost (R)

Auditor of State

Keith Faber (R)

Taylor Sappington (D)

Secretary of State

Chelsea Clark (D)

Frank LaRose (R)

Treasurer of State

Scott Schertzer (D)

Robert Sprauge (R)

U.S. Senator

Tim Ryan (D)

JD Vance (R)

Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court

Jennifer Brunner (D)

Sharon Kennedy (R)

Justice of the Supreme Court (Term commencing 01/01/2023)

Terri Jamison

Pat Fischer

Justice of the Supreme Court (Term commencing 01/02/2023)

Marilyn Zayas (D)

Pat DeWine (R)

