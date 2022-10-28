13abc Week in Review: Oct. 28, 2022
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- ProMedica CEO retiring
- Sylvania father pleads not guilty for the homicide of five-month-old
- Man accused of murdering mother, burning her body undergoes evaluation
- Fishermen plead not guilty to cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament
- Amphitheater debate continues as Waterville council postpones vote
- Health professionals say most kids do not need emergency care for RSV
- TPS nurse: COVID cases down, mental health issues increasing
- Toledo City Council to take up medical debt relief measure in November
- Toledo City Council approves $50,000 to find new police chief
- Trump to stump for JD Vance at Ohio rally
- New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes
- Local culinary students are sharpening their skills at the Cherry Street Mission
- First Solar to invest $270 million in Perrysburg research center
- City of Toledo announces rebate for electric lawn mowers
- Alcoholic version of Mountain Dew is coming to Ohio
- Findlay’s Culver’s inspires inclusivity through new hires with disabilities
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.